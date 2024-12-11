Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on COP. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.18.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $102.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $117.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.57 and its 200 day moving average is $110.07. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $101.29 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

