Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Raised to “Overweight” at Stephens

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMRC. DA Davidson raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of BMRC opened at $24.95 on Monday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $27.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.20 million, a PE ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 129.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter worth $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter worth $122,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 21.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

