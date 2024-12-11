Brokers Set Expectations for SPXC Q1 Earnings

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SPX Technologies in a report released on Sunday, December 8th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SPX Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.02 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPXC. Sidoti cut SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

SPXC stock opened at $159.15 on Tuesday. SPX Technologies has a 52 week low of $88.87 and a 52 week high of $183.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in SPX Technologies by 195.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,485,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $798,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $855,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPX Technologies by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 16,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

