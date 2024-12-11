Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Michael Lindsell Acquires 40 Shares

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell purchased 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £734.44 ($938.34) per share, with a total value of £29,377.60 ($37,533.67).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of £738 ($942.89) per share, with a total value of £36,900 ($47,144.50).

On Friday, October 25th, Michael Lindsell acquired 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of £743.68 ($950.15) per share, with a total value of £37,184 ($47,507.35).

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Michael Lindsell acquired 25 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of £734.16 ($937.98) per share, with a total value of £18,354 ($23,449.60).

On Friday, October 18th, Michael Lindsell acquired 34 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of £733 ($936.50) per share, with a total value of £24,922 ($31,841.06).

On Thursday, October 10th, Michael Lindsell acquired 67 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of £740 ($945.45) per share, with a total value of £49,580 ($63,344.83).

On Thursday, September 12th, Michael Lindsell acquired 100 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of £785.89 ($1,004.08) per share, with a total value of £78,589 ($100,407.56).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Performance

LON:LTI opened at GBX 748 ($9.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.50 million, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.56. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 692 ($8.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 910 ($11.63). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 735.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 781.69.

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

