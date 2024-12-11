Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $468.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WING. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wingstop from $417.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $458.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.74.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wingstop

Wingstop Price Performance

WING opened at $327.80 on Monday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $240.60 and a 12 month high of $433.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.57, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $350.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.94.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 60.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 384.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.