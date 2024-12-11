Chris Carney Acquires 117 Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Chris Carney bought 117 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($191.34).
Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 8th, Chris Carney bought 109 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($192.18).
Taylor Wimpey Price Performance
TW opened at GBX 127.30 ($1.63) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of £4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,830.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 145.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 151.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on Taylor Wimpey
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Taylor Wimpey
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Survey Reveals: Which States Saw the Biggest Investment Gains in 2024?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Amazon’s Healthcare Gamble: A New Era of Medical Disruption
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Semiconductor Giant Synopsys Slides 14% — Time to Take Notice
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.