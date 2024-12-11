Chris Carney Acquires 117 Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Chris Carney bought 117 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($191.34).

Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

On Friday, November 8th, Chris Carney bought 109 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($192.18).

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

TW opened at GBX 127.30 ($1.63) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of £4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,830.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 145.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 151.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.17) to GBX 150 ($1.92) in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.