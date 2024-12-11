Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

SHEL opened at $64.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.25. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $199.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 5.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,298,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,306,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,347 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,530,647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,617,796,000 after purchasing an additional 507,311 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shell by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,722,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,640,082,000 after purchasing an additional 96,549 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Shell by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,972,945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $408,430,000 after buying an additional 55,637 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Shell by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,282,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $348,405,000 after buying an additional 422,329 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

