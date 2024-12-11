Insider Selling: Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) Insider Sells 600,000 Shares of Stock

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Long sold 600,000 shares of Ten Lifestyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.57), for a total value of £270,000 ($344,959.75).
Ten Lifestyle Group Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of LON:TENG opened at GBX 49 ($0.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £42.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 816.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.43. Ten Lifestyle Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 45 ($0.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 98.50 ($1.26). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 59.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 65.24.
About Ten Lifestyle Group
