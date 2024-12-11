Insider Selling: Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) Insider Sells 600,000 Shares of Stock

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Long sold 600,000 shares of Ten Lifestyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.57), for a total value of £270,000 ($344,959.75).

Ten Lifestyle Group Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of LON:TENG opened at GBX 49 ($0.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £42.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 816.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.43. Ten Lifestyle Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 45 ($0.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 98.50 ($1.26). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 59.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 65.24.

About Ten Lifestyle Group

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc offers concierge services to private banks, premium financial services, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, shopping, lifestyle, retail, dining, events, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

