Stephens Upgrades Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) to “Overweight”

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FULT. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $20.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $22.49.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $487.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Curtis J. Myers sold 24,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $511,902.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,817.36. The trade was a 13.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 22,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 21.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

