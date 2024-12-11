Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

INFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Investec downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.85.

Get Infosys alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Infosys

Infosys Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $23.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 17.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 126.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter worth $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 34.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the second quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.