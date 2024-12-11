Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist Financial upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Truist Financial now has a $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00. Newell Brands traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 28811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

NWL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays upgraded Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In related news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,075.84. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 23,343 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $240,666.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 18.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,618,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,629,000 after buying an additional 2,634,114 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,723,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,073,000 after purchasing an additional 674,015 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,818,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,384 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 10,227,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,558,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,635,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,973,000 after purchasing an additional 115,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.67%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

