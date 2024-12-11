Lionheart Holdings’ Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 16th (NASDAQ:CUBWU)

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2024

Lionheart’s (NASDAQ:CUBWUGet Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, December 16th. Lionheart had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Lionheart Price Performance

Shares of Lionheart stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Lionheart has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09.

Lionheart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated on February 21, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.