Lionheart Holdings’ Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 16th (NASDAQ:CUBWU)

Lionheart’s (NASDAQ:CUBWU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, December 16th. Lionheart had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Lionheart stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Lionheart has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09.

We are a blank check company incorporated on February 21, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

