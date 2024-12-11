Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$205.00 to C$217.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Loblaw Companies traded as high as C$194.21 and last traded at C$193.85, with a volume of 40704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$192.63.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on L. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$189.00 to C$206.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$188.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$203.00 to C$202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$193.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$179.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$171.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.513 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

