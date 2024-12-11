Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading 0.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Energy Transfer traded as high as $19.07 and last traded at $18.99. Approximately 3,530,602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 13,666,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ET. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 44.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.3225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 94.85%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

