Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $21.63, but opened at $22.21. Phreesia shares last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 143,002 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.33 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.34%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 25,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $532,605.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,327.10. The trade was a 21.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $42,291.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 201,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,486.21. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,569 shares of company stock worth $1,123,014. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 2,179.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Phreesia during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

