Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Trading 7.3% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. 164,406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,085,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Specifically, Director Anthony C. Roberts purchased 19,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $50,583.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 161,930 shares in the company, valued at $421,018. This trade represents a 13.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RXT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $2.10 to $2.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.47.

Rackspace Technology Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $587.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.14 million. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 32,468 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 2.8% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 379,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 256,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 215,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

