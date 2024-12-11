Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Sets New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $111.86 and last traded at $111.40, with a volume of 482069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.05.

The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $517.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $413,320.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,982. The trade was a 7.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $750,293.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $563,296.80. The trade was a 57.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,112 shares of company stock worth $3,614,366 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 464.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $969,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.70.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

