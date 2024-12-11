ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Down 6.1% After Analyst Downgrade

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $1.50 to $1.30. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ChargePoint traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.32. 4,988,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 13,688,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHPT. Capital One Financial raised ChargePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.46.

In other ChargePoint news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $36,790.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,304,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,060.15. This represents a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 26,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $34,700.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 390,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,586.72. The trade was a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,803 shares of company stock valued at $135,295. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at $13,007,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,570,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 62.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,623,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 621,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 60.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 487,262 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

