Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $74.89 and last traded at $75.16, with a volume of 30181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.28.

Specifically, VP Eric N. Boni sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $35,209.57. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,188.74. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ashland from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $522.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.07 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ashland during the third quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 193.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ashland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

