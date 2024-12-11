Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 6,600 to GBX 7,300. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ashtead Group traded as high as GBX 6,448 ($82.38) and last traded at GBX 6,406 ($81.84), with a volume of 2324822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,400 ($81.77).

A number of other research firms have also commented on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($83.05) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($89.43) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,150 ($78.57) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,441.67 ($82.30).

Insider Activity

Ashtead Group Price Performance

In related news, insider Lucinda Riches sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,880 ($75.12), for a total value of £58,800 ($75,124.57). Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,020.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,609.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of £23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,034.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 3,018.87%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

