Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $330.00. The stock had previously closed at $266.42, but opened at $291.60. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Workday shares last traded at $285.88, with a volume of 3,669,237 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WDAY. Citigroup dropped their price target on Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank started coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.21.

Get Workday alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WDAY

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Workday

In other Workday news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $442,101.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,806.90. The trade was a 17.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total transaction of $17,584,753.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,872,846.40. This represents a 40.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 361,463 shares of company stock valued at $88,422,088 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 3,717.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Grafton Street Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,424,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 31,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Workday by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,719,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,518,000 after acquiring an additional 118,180 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Workday by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.