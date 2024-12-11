Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $178.00 to $230.00. The stock had previously closed at $177.85, but opened at $189.30. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Apollo Global Management shares last traded at $184.13, with a volume of 4,037,693 shares trading hands.

APO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.16.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $863,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,332,552.04. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total value of $23,232,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,471,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,694,321.68. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,186,128. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,230,000 after buying an additional 254,268 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,383,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,527,000 after purchasing an additional 126,859 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,697,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,522,000 after purchasing an additional 97,797 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 27.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,600,000 after purchasing an additional 383,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,339,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.33%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

