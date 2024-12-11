NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Trading Down 4% Following Analyst Downgrade

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) shares were down 4% during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $41.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NMI traded as low as $37.64 and last traded at $37.72. Approximately 58,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 525,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.29.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.
View Our Latest Analysis on NMI
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI
NMI Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average is $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10.
NMI Company Profile
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NMI
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Survey Reveals: Which States Saw the Biggest Investment Gains in 2024?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Amazon’s Healthcare Gamble: A New Era of Medical Disruption
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Semiconductor Giant Synopsys Slides 14% — Time to Take Notice
Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.