NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Trading Down 4% Following Analyst Downgrade

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) shares were down 4% during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $41.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NMI traded as low as $37.64 and last traded at $37.72. Approximately 58,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 525,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.29.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

NMI Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,407,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,915,000 after buying an additional 263,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 306,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average is $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

