Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. 13,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 8,416 shares.The stock last traded at $28.12 and had previously closed at $28.02.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nayax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Nayax in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nayax from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nayax in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nayax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nayax
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nayax Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $992.17 million, a PE ratio of -90.26 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01.
Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $83.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
Nayax Company Profile
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nayax
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Survey Reveals: Which States Saw the Biggest Investment Gains in 2024?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Amazon’s Healthcare Gamble: A New Era of Medical Disruption
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Semiconductor Giant Synopsys Slides 14% — Time to Take Notice
Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.