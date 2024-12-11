AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.60, but opened at $34.58. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. AllianceBernstein shares last traded at $35.22, with a volume of 188,619 shares.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AllianceBernstein from $40.75 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Equitable Holdings, Inc. purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.18 per share, with a total value of $17,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,066,838 shares in the company, valued at $104,824,522.84. This trade represents a 19.48 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 8.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,873,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,090,000 after buying an additional 234,253 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,181,000 after acquiring an additional 154,039 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 878,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after acquiring an additional 95,847 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 59.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 645,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after acquiring an additional 239,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 413,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 88.25%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

