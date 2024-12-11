Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Up 2.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $171.00 to $188.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Chevron traded as high as $159.19 and last traded at $159.13. 2,609,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 7,618,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.24.

CVX has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.97 and its 200-day moving average is $152.42. The company has a market cap of $282.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 71.65%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

