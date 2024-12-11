Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock Price Down 6.1% After Insider Selling

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $95.45 and last traded at $95.64. Approximately 143,940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 362,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.86.

Specifically, Director Charles E. Owens sold 49,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total value of $5,009,752.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,291 shares in the company, valued at $13,134,635.71. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Owens sold 46,596 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $4,721,572.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,610,927.32. The trade was a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Construction Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $68.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $538.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 24.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 35.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 55.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the second quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

