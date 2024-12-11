B&G Foods Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,463 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 181% compared to the average volume of 877 call options.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of BGS opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $606.40 million, a P/E ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 0.54. B&G Foods has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $11.97.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -223.53%.

BGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at B&G Foods

In other news, EVP Scott E. Lerner acquired 7,611 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.27. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,680.35. The trade was a 4.02 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Sherrill bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $464,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 353,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,946.92. This represents a 24.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 90,111 shares of company stock valued at $593,054. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc. manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

