NIO Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NIO)

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 294,778 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 53% compared to the average volume of 193,100 call options.

NIO Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NIO opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.77. NIO has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Get NIO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NIO. Daiwa America upgraded NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.80 to $3.90 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.