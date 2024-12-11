Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Up 7.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $204.00 to $355.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Coinbase Global traded as high as $349.75 and last traded at $343.62. Approximately 16,759,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 17,719,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $320.57.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COIN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.22.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,436,386.24. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 7,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total value of $2,475,615.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,983.38. This represents a 42.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 272,220 shares of company stock valued at $80,030,608 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,425,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $609,789,000 after purchasing an additional 314,388 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,201,106 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $570,341,000 after acquiring an additional 71,398 shares during the period. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth $409,919,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,488,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $330,895,000 after purchasing an additional 22,071 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $236,258,000 after acquiring an additional 691,288 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 3.56.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.