United States Antimony Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UAMY)

United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 7,040 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,077% compared to the average daily volume of 598 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United States Antimony stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,328,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 1.23% of United States Antimony worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

United States Antimony Price Performance

Shares of UAMY opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. United States Antimony has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $151.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on UAMY. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on United States Antimony in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United States Antimony in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United States Antimony

United States Antimony Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.