Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Interpublic Group of Companies Call Options (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,295 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 137% compared to the average volume of 969 call options.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IPG stock opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.10. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.40.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 27.76%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

IPG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Interpublic Group of Companies

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 652.2% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.