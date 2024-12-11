United Natural Foods Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,523 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 219% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,106 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 9,050 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $200,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,617.80. The trade was a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 122,626 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in United Natural Foods by 352.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 108,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,257 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNFI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Read Our Latest Report on UNFI

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

UNFI opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.64. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $32.20.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.