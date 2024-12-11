Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Down 6.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $16.82 and last traded at $16.88. 1,078,743 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,651,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Specifically, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 147,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $2,592,889.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,914 shares in the company, valued at $11,123,693.28. The trade was a 18.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MGNI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Magnite in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Magnite from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Magnite Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 287.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73.

Institutional Trading of Magnite

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Magnite by 111.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Magnite by 973.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Magnite by 446.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

