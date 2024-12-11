Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 1,062,785 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 428,618 shares.The stock last traded at $11.22 and had previously closed at $10.86.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $498.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.53 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 17.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Articles

