Investors Buy Large Volume of UP Fintech Call Options (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 129,282 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 245% compared to the average daily volume of 37,423 call options.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. China Renaissance upgraded UP Fintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.58 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th.
UP Fintech stock opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. UP Fintech has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $14.48.
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.
