Investors Buy Large Volume of UP Fintech Call Options (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 129,282 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 245% compared to the average daily volume of 37,423 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. China Renaissance upgraded UP Fintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.58 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on UP Fintech

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UP Fintech

UP Fintech Trading Down 14.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in UP Fintech by 53.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter worth $78,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 198.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 38.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in UP Fintech by 100.6% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UP Fintech stock opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. UP Fintech has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

UP Fintech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.