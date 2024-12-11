BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (NYSE:EGF) Trading Up 0.4% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.95. 8,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 5,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
