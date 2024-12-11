BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (NYSE:EGF) Trading Up 0.4% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.95. 8,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 5,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:EGF Free Report ) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.