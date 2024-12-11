Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Price Down 6.2% Following Insider Selling

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. 1,475,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,484,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Specifically, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,314,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,708,729. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,925,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,164,852. The trade was a 4.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.22.

Altice USA Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.53.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Altice USA had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 191,508 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Altice USA by 120.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,527,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 834,030 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 476.7% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 468,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 387,655 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Altice USA by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 41,868 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

