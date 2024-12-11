iShares China Large-Cap ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 374,308 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 14% compared to the average volume of 328,833 call options.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

FXI opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $37.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXI. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

