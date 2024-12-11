Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 33,253 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 64% compared to the typical daily volume of 20,231 call options.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LVS opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $56.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Argus lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $3,191,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,264,848.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,724. This represents a 28.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,732 shares of company stock worth $10,861,707 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,443 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 19,376 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $364,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 7.1% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,567 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 21.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 21.9% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

