Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Up 2.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $260.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $227.15 and last traded at $227.03. 44,178,069 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 39,087,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.55.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.42.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,030,183 shares of company stock worth $1,252,883,795 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,894,000 after buying an additional 43,759 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 154,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,927,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 518,529 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $93,532,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners boosted its position in Amazon.com by 40.4% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 3,308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

