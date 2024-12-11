Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Down 2% on Insider Selling

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $137.40 and last traded at $138.59. 33,576,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 28,523,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.36.

Specifically, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.36.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.01. The firm has a market cap of $207.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

