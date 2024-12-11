Target Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 74,141 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 35% compared to the typical daily volume of 54,941 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Target by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 8.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 119,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Target by 47.5% in the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 217,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,834,000 after purchasing an additional 69,885 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $967,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,403,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $135.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.52. Target has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Daiwa America lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.57.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

