PG&E Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 35,716 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 319% compared to the average daily volume of 8,523 call options.

PG&E Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:PCG opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. PG&E has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from PG&E’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.81%.

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $1,147,766.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,222 shares in the company, valued at $30,168,186.52. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in PG&E by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,953,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,093,000 after buying an additional 5,191,463 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 259.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 44,650 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,122,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 808.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,243,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in PG&E by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,387,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,230,000 after purchasing an additional 265,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PCG. Barclays increased their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

