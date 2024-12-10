Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2,840.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 69.3% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.81.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $81.50 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The company has a market cap of $145.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $188,623.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,838.69. This trade represents a 11.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,968 shares of company stock valued at $9,419,271. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

