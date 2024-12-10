Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys New Shares in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,416 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 109.1% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 22,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 76.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 201.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 16,891 shares in the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MFG stock opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.