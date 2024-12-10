Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

TFX opened at $187.08 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $184.19 and a 52 week high of $257.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.68 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

