Centiva Capital LP Makes New $366,000 Investment in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,758,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,065,000 after buying an additional 483,269 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,377,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,915,000 after buying an additional 43,491 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,364,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,822,000 after buying an additional 325,906 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,377,000 after buying an additional 115,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,126,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after buying an additional 24,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $100,084.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,823 shares in the company, valued at $387,093.98. This represents a 20.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,582.62. The trade was a 13.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,536 shares of company stock worth $884,517 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $105.82.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HQY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

