Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,169 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in BHP Group by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $53.76 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

