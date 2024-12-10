RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Has $680,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 227,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,702,000 after purchasing an additional 128,495 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 16,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 50,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 475,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,817,000 after purchasing an additional 44,034 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $175.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.21. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.68 and a twelve month high of $191.75.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $3,614,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,114,885 shares in the company, valued at $339,713,977.55. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,565. This represents a 2.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,789 shares of company stock worth $27,374,143. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $217.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.90.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

